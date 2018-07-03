Transcript for Authorities confirm chemical attack on former Russian spy, daughter

There is a major development in the Russian poison plot. Here's Terry Moran. Reporter: Today, new security camera video showing sergei skripal, the former Russian army colonel who once spied for Britain, shopping at a local store. But now skripal and his daughter yulia are fighting for their lives. Scotland yard this afternoon confirming it was a chemical weapons attack. This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by the administration of a nerve agent. Reporter: Authorities also confirming that one of the first police officers on the scene, also contaminated. Investigators in hazmat suits, scouring the town for clues, retracing the victims' steps last Sunday. They had lunch at zizzi, an Italian restaurant. Then at 3:47 P.M., this image apparently showing them passing a security camera outside a gym on market walk. And 13 minutes later, they're found collapsed on a nearby park bench. Skripal was arrested in Moscow in 2006, then was sent to Britain in 2010 in a spy swap. At the time, Vladimir Putin issued a chilling threat. "Traitors will kick the bucket. Trust me," he said. Skripal reportedly told friends he was worried for his safety. His wife died in 2012, his son, last year. Investigators are now looking

