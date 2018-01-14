Transcript for California man accused of deadly 'swatting' prank faces charges of involuntary manslaughter

Back to the jail house interview gaining attention tonight. The man alleged behind a fatal swatting incident, a phone call that triggered a deadly police response. He said he didn't mean to hurt anyone. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: The California man accused of that prank 911 call leading to the death of a stranger 1,500 miles away breaking his silence. I wish I could have rewound and never done it. Reporter: 25-year-old Tyler barriss is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, giving a false report, and interfering with law enforcement. Police charging him because of this bogus call. I've shot him in the head and he's not breathing anymore. Reporter: Police raced to the address given on the call, unaware, 28-year- old Andrew finch, opening the front door. Show your hands. Reporter: Police say when he lowered his hands, one officer, fearing he had a weapon, opened fire. Killing him. Investigators later discovering finch unarmed had nothing to do with that call and no apparent connection to barriss who tonight expresses regret. It hasn't just affected my life, it's affected someone's family too. Someone lost their life. Reporter: Barris who police say they think is responsible for 20 other swatting calls saying in that same interview that he has been paid to make some of these calls. He would not say if he was paid to make this one. Cecelia. Eva pilgrim, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.