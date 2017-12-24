Transcript for CDC warns of widespread influenza-like activity in 23 states

Next to the growing flu danger. The CDC warning of wides flu activity in 23 states. Doctors saying we may be approaching the peak of flu season. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: The flu spreading fast and hitting hard, now experts say it's going to get worse. I went to the doctor and got tested, and that I felt like I had a sinus infection. Reporter: It turns out Vince Blea does have the flu, so does his son. Now they are spending Christmas quarantined, away from their family. It's sad that I won't be with the family today, it's the best thing for everybody. Reporter: The CDC telling "The Washington post" there's a 30% chance the flu peaks next week. Ten states already reporting high flu activity chiefly from one powerful strain of an alarmingly contagious illness. The influenza virus can exist in the air three to six feet from a person who is infected and that does not have to be spread by just coughing or sneezing. That can be spread by talking or brain Repr: And it's not just the very young, old, and people with weakened immune systems who are at risk. 20-year-old Alani Murrieta was killed by complications from the flu last month. Never in a million years would we have thought that we would have lost her that day like this. Reporter: She didn't get the flu shot. Neither did Blea and his son. Though the vaccine is only 10% effective this year, doctors recommend you should still get it. Tom?

