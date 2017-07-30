Transcript for Chris Christie gets in fan's face at baseball game

To our index now, and the new video just coming in tonight. New Jersey governor Chris Christie caught on camera, apparently losing his temper with a fan. It happened in Milwaukee. Governor Christie telling the man, quote, you're a big shot. Unclear what set the governor off. And terrifying moments high above western Germany. About 100 people stranded while crossing the rind river. Nobody hurt. Next, warnings for those of us reading our phones while walking. Officials in Honolulu making it illegal for pedestrians to cross a street or highway while viewing the handheld device. Talking on your phone is okay, while you're in that crosswalk, but not reading. The distracted pedestrian law goes into effect in October. And from fast to furious for one new car owner. Police in England say the driver of a brand-new ferrari bought the luxury sports car one hour before destroying it in this fiery wreck. Get this. The car said to have cost him close to $300,000. Ouch. Up next, he may be 102, but

