New developments in misconduct allegations on Capitol Hill

More
Sen. Al Franken offers a new apology, admitting he "crossed a line" for some women.
2:02 | 11/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New developments in misconduct allegations on Capitol Hill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51369074,"title":"New developments in misconduct allegations on Capitol Hill","duration":"2:02","description":"Sen. Al Franken offers a new apology, admitting he \"crossed a line\" for some women.","url":"/WNT/video/developments-misconduct-allegations-capitol-hill-51369074","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.