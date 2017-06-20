Transcript for Explosions and gunfire at train station in Brussels

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on a Tuesday night. We have several headlines breaking at this hour. First, a terror attack in a busy train station. This time, a decide bomber explosion at the central train station in Brussels. Did the suspect act alone? ABC's chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran with the images coming in right now. Reporter: Tonight the city of Brussels on edge after an explosion rocked the city's main train station around 8:30 P.M. Eyewitnesses are sharing images of flames inside the stations on social media. Military police took down a suspect, immediately after an explosion inside the station. Loud bangs can be heard police quickly secure the area packed with tourists on summer night. We saw the fear in their eyes. We saw they were running so fast, so there had to be something that made them run. Reporter: Within minutes the station is locked down, swarmed by heavily armed military and police. No reports of any injuries or deaths, but Belgian officials are calling this a terrorist attack. This is Europe's third attack in just three days. Sunday night, a white man drove his van through a crowd outside a mosque in London after prayers, injuring almost a dozen people, and yesterday, in Paris, when a suspect set his car on fire and rammed it into a police van, hoping to cause an explosion on the crowded champs-elysees.

