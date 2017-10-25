Transcript for All flights to the US face tighter security

Next, passengers on all flights to the rust about to face tougher security before they board. In fact, some airlines will begin interviewing passengers as early as tomorrow. Here's ABC's senior transportation correspondent David Kerley tonight. Reporter: Tomorrow's deadline means Americans flying home from international airports could face new security interviews. Every day, 325,000 passengers board 2,100 direct flights to the U.S. From 280 airports. This is part of the enhanced security ordered by then homeland security secretary John Kelly. Unless we all raise our security standards, terrorists who seek commercial aviation as the greatest takedown will find and attack the weakest link. Reporter: Every airline must meet these new security mandates, but the U.S. Is not telling those airlines how to do it. Many carriers have decided to conduct these short security interviews, which could be as simple as, where are you traveling, who packed your bag? And I think it's a very good thing at some of these locations. I think it's going to be very seamless. The airlines are accustomed to this type of thing. David Kerley live with us tonight. The bottom line for people watching, for Americans flying back to the U.S., how many can expect to be interviewed? Reporter: It's a good chance that they all could, depending what the airlines decide to do. If you have flown recently, you've been engaged in these simple security questions. Has the bag left your possession. It's the Israeli model. Airline workers looking for anybody nervous or uncomfortable.

