Transcript for Freezing temperatures and heavy rain create 'ice jams' in the Northeast

Next tonight the artic blast gripping so much of the country. This is the problem for so many people. Ice jams here in New York. The frozen river spilling over its banks. Similar scenes across the northeast. These vehicles in meadeville, Pennsylvania swamped. Cars in Maine under water. Brace yourself. A new round of snow moving east. Tonight rob Marciano with that wintry forecast. We begin with erielle reshef. She's reporting tonight from Kent, Connecticut. Reporter: Tonight winter's wrath gripping the northeast. From Maine to Connecticut another round of brutal sub-freezing temperatures. The short-lived thaw followed by heavy rain creating ice jams sending the housatonic river spilling over. These cars stuck and submerged. In Kent, the overflow wreaking havoc at this school. The base of that scoreboard encased in at least four feet of frozen floodwaters. This soccer field now an ice rink. In Vermont, icy water lurking down the missisquoi river turning 6.5 miles of route 78 into a sheet of ice. This drone video showing the arctic scene in lowville new York. In Pittsburgh Jason Corbin driving into this treacherous stretch of the parkway. I thought I would be able to go through. I was going fine. Reporter: Climbing on to the roof of his sunken truck, documenting his wait to be rescued on Facebook. Guys, when you see a lot of water, do not go through it. Reporter: We're still seeing plenty of ice jams like this. Anywhere there's ice on the roads it's not expected to go anywhere any time soon. Quite a scene behind you. Thank you. Let's get to rob Marciano also out there in the cold. Rob, you're looking at the messy morning commute. We are. You saw what a mess it is. That's the flash freeze we were talking about. We're seeing temperatures as cold if not colder tonight. It's not going aye where yet. Look at these lows in the morning. Once again below freezing all the way down to the gulf of Mexico. We have another batch coming to the northwest. That's preceded by snow. Some of it heavy. Milwaukee and Chicago two to six inches tomorrow morning. That's a bad commute. One to two to three in Detroit. Louisville might get a little as well. Texas under a winter storm watch. San Antonio could see significant icing with late Tuesday getting snow. Including right here in New York City. We want to go overseas to a heart stopping moment.

