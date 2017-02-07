Transcript for Iraqi and U.S. forces on the verge of liberating Mosul

indication this was a hate crime. Tom? Adrienne, thank you. We want to head overseas now to the battle to take out ISIS. On the verge of making back mosul. The forces scoring an emotional victory. But thousands of civilians are still trapped by the fighting. Ian Pannell inside the city under siege. Reporter: Tonight, a city on the verge of liberation. ISIS swept along these streets three years ago. Now much of mosul is an ancient city in ruins. But watch what happens. A sudden stream of people emerge from the rubble under a backdrop of gunfire. People died, shout the men. My brother was killed. Dirty, dazed, and distressed. One old man tells us they were escaping from ISIS. They'd clearly been caught in the crossfire. Those unable to walk, carried out on the backs of others. A dozen, two dozen people -- men, women, old men, children. Some of them clearly badly injured. There's nothing here, no facilities, no hospital, no care. Civilians have been routinely kidnapped, tortured and killed by ISIS. No one knows how many have died here. Or how many are still trapped. Some people held as human shields. As you can hear, the battle is still going on. They think there are one to 200 ISIS fighters are holding out. What makes this so hard is that they're willing to stand and fight to the death. The ranks of the dead and wounded grow daily. Humvees hurtle past as makeshift ambulances. U.S. And Iraqi officials say ISIS will be defeated in days. But don't expect peace anytime soon. That's because there are still significant ISIS pockets nearby, some cities that had been liberated have been attacked again. And don't forget the battle for raqqa, the capital of the so-called caliphate, has only just begun. Tom? ' Ian, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.