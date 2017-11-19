Transcript for Manhunts underway in two separate cop killings

And we're following two different manhunts tonight. Both suspects wanted for killing police officers in separate incidents. Officers on the hunt in western Pennsylvania looking for this man. Said to be armed and dangerous. The reward for his capture growing to more than $43,000. This, as police in Baltimore ramp up their search for a man who fatally shot a detective in the head. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, the manhunt in two states for separate cold blooded cop killers intensifying. Male patient with a gunshot wound. Officer down. Reporter: In Pennsylvania police searching for this man, 29-year-old rahmael holt, after finding a car they believe was involved in the shooting death of officer Brian Shaw. Shaw, 25 years old and on the force for less than six months, was killed during a routine traffic stop outside of Pittsburgh. I know they are working tirelessly to find this person, Reporter: And in Baltimore officers putting a perimeter around this neighborhood for, quote, "Crime scene preservation," still searching for whoever shot homicide detective Sean suiter Wednesday. We have officers in bad locations. Get away from the windows, because we don't know where the shots came from. Reporter: Authorities say suiter was shot in the head while investigating a murder case. Police now offering a $215,000 reward for information leading to the capture of his killer. Adrienne, in this case, police are asking for the public's help in a major way? Reporter: Here at the police station, officers tell us they've received a multitude of calls, but they need more. Anything that will lead to the suspect's arrest and the recovery of the murder weapon. The police chief said Shaw died from a shot to the chest. Eving though he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.