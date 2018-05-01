Transcript for Millions digging out from snow, assessing damage from floods

We begin with the new concern tonight, just as we begin the weekend, the dangerous life-threatening cold moving in in some places record breaking cold. So much of the country reeling from the deadly storm. Flooded streets right there along the Massachusetts coast. Record high waves in Boston. Cars frozen tonight under several feet of water in revere. Fierce winds fueling a fire in New Jersey. A tough battle there. A very cold night ahead. Authorities are warning take these temperatures seriously. In fact, take a look at the windchills in the morning. It will feel like 16 below in New York City. 26 below in Boston. 14 below in the nation's capital. Tonight the fires fueled by the winds. Firefighters out in this frigid cold and ABC's Eva pilgrim leads us off from Massachusetts. Reporter: Tonight millions chiseling out from a breath taking nor'easter as record breaking cold moves in. In scituate, residents assessing the damage, crews racing to clear roads. Just a few minutes ago this entire street was all ice, kind of like this. Reporter: In Winthrop after storm surge inundated streets, holly and Tommy Schlichting racing to get the water out of their basement. As you can see there's still lots of water pumping out and hopefully get it all into the drains before tonight's high tide. Why is that? Because once the high tide comes in there's no place for the water to go. Reporter: Officials say it was the highest tide ever recorded in Boston. If anyone wants to question global warming, just see where the flood Zones are. Those Zones didn't flood 30 years ago. Reporter: Dozens of rescues along the Massachusetts coast. In marshfield, the national Guard using high water vehicles to save people. There was cars outside almost completely under water. And then there was water coming in the back door. In hull, a front end loader retrieving a woman from this front porch. In New York City kids trudging back to school through the snow. More than a foot of snow falling here in parts of long Island. And take a look here with our drone cam, there's just so much snow. And with these sub-zero wind chills, it's not melting anytime soon. Reporter: Overnight fire and ice in Newark, New Jersey. Driven by high winds. That fire quickly spread to the 2 buildings to the left of the original fire building and also across the street. Reporter: At least two firefighters injured. The storm taking at least eight lives including a 13 year old girl killed by carbon monoxide poisoning at this apartment building in Perth amboy. Eva from Massachusetts. We can see all of that's there behind you from the harbor. The concern over these plummeting temperatures. Reporter: David the winds have been howling and the gusts are 40 miles an hour happening all day long. This wind is bringing in the cold. This is the 11th straight day of below freezing temperatures. Tonight it will feel like 25 degrees below zero. This is frigid. And in temperatures like this, you can get frostbite in under half an hour, David. Get back in the car with the crew. Eva, thanks. Remember, your neighbors as we head into this weekend. Temperatures as they plummet turning the Hudson river and so many other rivers into ice. Shutting down shipping channels where so much of the heating oil gets to where it needs to go. Adrienne Bankert reporting earlier. Reporter: David, while out here on the freezing waters of the Hudson, temperatures feel about 20 degrees colder than they actually are. The Hudson river looks more like a jagged ice rink but small powerful vessel like this one can break through up to 3 feet of that ice providing a clear path for other ships like those carrying heating oil. Something so many homes here in the northeast desperately need. Especially this winter.

