Transcript for A murder mystery involving a mother and her two daughters in Ohio

To the index and a murder mystery involving a mother and her two daughters, college age, in Ohio. Her mom and 18-year-old and 20-year-old daughters found dead inside the same bedroom in their home south of Cleveland. At least one of the weapons, a knife, they're interviewing multiple person of interest. Several dead outside Atlanta. The driver of the car engulfed in flames under a tractor-trailer was killed in lawrenceville, Georgia. 17 injuries reported, # of them children. A highly anticipated report expected tomorrow involving Uber and its CEO. An internal investigation held by Eric Holder, rampant sexual misconduct. And Orlando tonight, marking the one-year anniversary of the massacre at the pulse nightclub. Memorials across the city beginning before dawn and ending late tonight. The city still mourning the attack by a lone gunman who pledged allegiance to ISIS. 49 people were killed. More than 58 people were injured. Hard to believe that was a year ago.

