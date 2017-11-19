Transcript for Navy and Air Force join the search for an Argentine submarine

We turn to the search for a submarine missing for days off the coast of Argentina. Time running out for 44 onboard. The U.S. Navy joining the international effort to help find the sub before it's too late. Tonight, we've learned the search area is bigger than the size of California. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the urgent search for those 44 crew members running into more problems, now stormy weather. The Argentine Navy says rescuers are hampered by high waves and poor visibility after losing contact with the Ara San Juan on Wednesday. This video taken last may aboard the ship shows the close quarters sailors work in, climbing through portholes, examining nautical charts, steering the ship and manning the lookout. This type of submarine normally only has enough battery power to work under water for 36 to 42 hours so every hour that goes by is another hour that makes survival that much more difficult. Reporter: But someone from the ship may have been trying to make contact. The defense minister says seven failed emergency satellite calls went out on Saturday, but cannot confirm they came from the San Juan, or pinpoint where the calls were made. There have been successful submarine rescues in the past but what they had in the successful rescues was, they knew where the submarine was. Reporter: The search area for the sub has now grown to nearly 200,000 square miles, bigger than the state of California. Tonight, the U.S Navy sending in their most sophisticated rescue equipment that operates as deep as 2,000 feet. The U.S. Navy's equipment is scheduled to arrive tonight and tomorrow. The Argentine Navy says once the bad weather passes they'll return to full time search operations in about 48 hours. Tom? Stephanie, thank you. And we're following two

