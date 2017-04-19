Transcript for Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is found dead in his prison cell

Reporter: Tonight, questions surrounding the death of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez. His body now with the state medical examiner. ABC news learning he was found in his cell with a bible verse written across his forehead referencing death and eternal life. Prison officials have called his death a suicide, saying he hanged himself with a bedsheet tied to his prison cell window. Miami dolphins' Mike Pouncey posting, "Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo." But tonight, some of those close to him suspect foul play. Something's not right. Something doesn't add up. Not guilty. Reporter: Pointing out 27-year-old Hernandez was just acquitted five days ago in a 2012 double murder, emotional in court blowing kisses to his daughter. Guilty of murder in the first degree. Reporter: And appealing that life sentence for another murder, a stunning fall from grace for the former tight end for the patriots. Once with $40 million contract. Cut by the team after being led from his house in handcuffs arrested for the 2013 murder of his friend, Odin Lloyd. His lawyers saying, there were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron that would have indicated anything like this was possible. Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Many patriots who played alongside Hernandez visited the white house to celebrate their super bowl victory. His cousin remembering those better days. He was the first one to make it from our side of the family he was the first one. David, authorities are now investigating the circumstances of Hernandez's death are looking at his recent time here in prison. Including any fights or gang-related disputes he may have had. We were told he was not on suicide watch. David. Eva pilgrim in Massachusetts, thank you.

