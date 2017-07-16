-
Now Playing: Preview of 'Salute to Our Armed Services' Inaugural Ball
-
Now Playing: Stranger buys soldier's $350 ticket home to see his family for Memorial Day
-
Now Playing: Girl searches for owner of teddy bear
-
Now Playing: Gun Salute Marks Queen Elizabeth's 65 Years on British Throne
-
Now Playing: 3 people who died in Honolulu fire identified
-
Now Playing: Millions of people bring in extra income with a 'side hustle'
-
Now Playing: Emergency evacuation caught on camera in Mexico City
-
Now Playing: Photo of soldier who saluted funeral procession goes viral
-
Now Playing: Baby girl can't get enough of her 1st ice cream cone
-
Now Playing: Spotlight returns to husband of missing Florida mom
-
Now Playing: Authorities continue to monitor giant Florida sinkhole
-
Now Playing: New details emerge in deadly Honolulu apartment fire
-
Now Playing: At least 3 people killed in Honolulu high-rise fire
-
Now Playing: Dozens of large wildfires burn out of control in the West
-
Now Playing: Developments in Bahamas missing newlywed mystery
-
Now Playing: Massive sinkhole destroys 2 homes
-
Now Playing: New developments in the brutal murders of 4 young Pennsylvania men
-
Now Playing: Driver survives huge piece of metal that crashed onto his minivan
-
Now Playing: Phone scam targets grandparents
-
Now Playing: Pilot ejects himself from burning plane