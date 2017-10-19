Transcript for Pilots perform risky honor lap stunt, alarming travelers in terminal

Next tonight, the passenger plane coming dangerously close to that tower. We are learning more about what was happenen in that cockpit and what passengers on the plane that had been told. But that didn't help witnesses inside the airport. Here's ABC's Terry Moran. Reporter: It was supposed to be a grand farewell, air berli&'s final long-haul flight, plumes of water from the fire brigade before takeoff from Miami. But then, that maneuver, coming in for a landing at deucele door ch, suddenly pulling up and veering toward the tower. Stunning those in the terminal. In this time of terror, in this time when we've seen a German pilot deliberately fly an airplane into the side of a mountain, this was unnecessary, this was uncalled for. Reporter: Why did they do it? The pilots were reportedly performing an "Honor lap," a stunt to say goodbye. Inside that airplane, there was no panic. The pilots had alerted passengers about their move. It was all reminiscent of "Top gun." It's time to buzz the tower. Reporter: But that's Hollywood. There were hundreds of people onboard that air Berlin plane. Today, those pilots have been suspended. German authorities are investigating, and the airline has released a statement, saying, "In aviation, safety comes first. We take the incident very seriously." David? Terry Moran with us tonight.

