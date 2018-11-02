Transcript for Plane travelling from Moscow to Orsk in Russia crashed

Next to the deadly plane crash, a Russian passenger jet falling out of the sky just minutes after takeoff. He's pieces of the plane scattered across the field just outside of Moscow. Crewing rushing to the scene, finding no survivors. Tonight, Russian officials opening up a criminal investigation. Here's Jennifer Eccleston. Reporter: Tonight, this video capturing the moment of impact of saratov flight 703. 65 passengers and 6 crew, all lost. The crash, so violent, DNA tests are necessary to identify the dead. Investigators now combing through wreckage in this snowy field turned graveyard outside of Moscow, trying to piece together what brought down the airplane. The plane traveling from Moscow to orsk, taking off at 2:24 P.M. Radar capturing the plane's climb to just over 6,000 feet. Then mysteriously plunging and disappearing just four minutes after takeoff. There was no distress call. This seems to be very unusual, in that there is nothing that would point to a specific cause. Reporter: Families of the victims, overcome with grief and looking for answers. Saratov airlines calling both pilots experienced. Tonight, Russian investigators say they're also looking at the weather, pilot error, and mechanical failure as possible causes. One of the black boxes has been found. Tom?

