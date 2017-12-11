Transcript for Prosecutors to interview ex-news anchor's son about Kevin Spacey claims

New developments in the allegations against Kevin Spacey ABC news confirming prosecutors. Plan to meet with the sort of a former Boston news anchor claiming Spacey sexually assaulted him last year when he was eighteen. Here's ABC's of a program. Tonight Kevin Spacey now the subject of a criminal investigation. I've made news. The house of cards are accused of sexually assaulting a day an eighteen year old Adam Barr last year. Kevin Spacey went that a room restaurant. And now woman. Came forward and told my clan run. Prosecutors now planning to meet with eighteen after his mother a former Boston news anchor went to authorities. The victim my son. With the star struck. Straight. Eighteen year old young man in space he stuck his hand inside my son's pants. So far fifteen men have come forward accusing Spacey of sexual misconduct and in Los Angeles and dozens of women marched in support of victims of sexual assault this has Hollywood begins its march to the Oscars. Yeah on the governor's ball red carpet the stars faced questions about the toxic culture. I really hope that this is a huge paradigm shift and it can be of course swords and systemic change. But inside at the podium so lofty used as a voice for change no mention of the sexual harassment and assault allegations rocking Tinseltown. Dustin Hoffman the crowd applauded as Dustin Hoffman took the stage accused just two weeks ago groping a seventeen year old production assistant in 1980. Hi. Ann Hoffman as apologizing it's not reflective of millions meanwhile reps for Kevin Spacey say he is getting treatment. But the attorney for the young man accusing him says they are looking for that woman in the bar and hoping. That she will come forward top getaway here which you saw what she did all right even thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.