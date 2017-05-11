Transcript for Questions arise about suspected gunman's motives in Texas church shooting

Now to the question everyone is asking, why were those worshippers targeted? Such a high death toll in a town so small. Just a few hundred residents who live there. The carnage, unthinkable. Eva pilgrim with more on the victims. Reporter: Tonight, we're learning more about the people inside that small town Texas church during the deadly shooting. The first named victim, Annabelle Pomeroy, the pastor's daughter. The pastor saying he wants the world to know his daughter was one beautiful, special child. The pastor seen in this video from last week wasn't in church. He was out of town in Oklahoma, at the time of the shooting, but is driving home now. Telling ABC news every one of our close friends is among the dead. You can see in the images from inside the church, this is a small church. Two rows of pews, one aisle down the center. Families in almost every seat. If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere. Reporter: At least 14 people being treated at hospitals, including a 5-year-old we're told is fighting for his life. Tonight, many family members still waiting for any word from their loved ones who were inside. This time, nearby hospitals are still triaging patients. At least one we spoke to had to move at least four people to a different hospital that could handle a higher level of care. And so many reports of the children inside the church. Eva, thank you. Next to the severe weather

