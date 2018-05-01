Transcript for Recognizing those who braved the ice and snow to help people in need

With this frigid cold it wasn't difficult choosing our persons of the week. Reporter: Tonight the heroes braving the deadly storm and the frigid cold to help others this week. Fireman Bobby Lehman in nehant, Massachusetts battling a fire in nearly zero degrees, his helmet, encased in ice. Many marshfield, Massachusetts the town's police and firefighters working alongside the National Guard to rescue residents stranded by rising floodwaters, the doors, covered in ice. Six people rescued in just one hour. In Boston firemen throughout the city, wading through that freezing water to rescue those who were trapped by the floods that came out of nowhere. In Boston people giving the city bus a push. They knew it was a job well done. And then there were those who have to work in this. The mail carriers and the motto, neither snow nor rain nor heat nor classroom of GHT. Even pizza delivery men. Listen to this man impressed looking out his window. Pizza delivery guy, man, making the run. It's impressive. It sure is. In Norfolk, Virginia after ten inches of snow, Greg is back to work tonight delivering From Boston's news leader this is WCVB newscenter 5 at 7:00. The rush before we get -- the

