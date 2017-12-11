Transcript for Rob Jones: An American hero's journey

Finally tonight a marine vet running 31 marathon in 31 days would get this he's doing it as a double amputee. Here's ABC's aerial Russia. To his fellow Marines Rob Jones is the fiercely loyal brother who kept them going during their most dangerous moments a rod brought peace spirit. Through the unit and is always Varner. Good tip of the sphere Irsay on the front line as a combat engineer in Afghanistan in 2010 rob stepped on an IED. Losing his flanks. Months of grueling rehab learning to sit stand and finally walk again. But rob didn't stop there eventually becoming a paralympic relic. Now pushing himself to the limit running 41 marathon in 31 cities in 31 days. All to raise money for wounded warriors his wife Pam by his side. I've actually had him saying the cost. I'm gonna happen to me I'm not somebody he wasn't as capable of dealing with in every city strangers inspired to join. An. 812. Miles later on veterans in the hearts of the nation's capital. An emotional end to his remarks. Journey what is his moment like freedom I want people to know that wounded veteran is not a broken veteran alerted veteran is just so glad that needs to find their new path on how they gonna keep fighting. An American hero living his mission to serve the country he loves doing certain. Arie L ranch at ABC news Washington. But so far rob has raised about 150000. Dollars towards his million dollar goal our thinks to take him and all the veterans on this veterans day weekend and thanks so much for watch.

