Scary scene as camper dangles from interstate overpass

The camper was reportedly rear-ended; police said there were no injuries.
0:08 | 03/15/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Scary scene as camper dangles from interstate overpass
And from saint Peters reported today camper dangling from an interstate take a look no one was inside the camper they were able to get it back out of the highway no one hurt.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

