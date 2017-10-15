Transcript for Steve Bannon warns of 'open season' on politicians who stand in Trump's way

Now to the white house, and an ominous warning saying the season of war is upon us from Steve Bannon. Telling conservative voters he will go to war on the conservative establishment and any lawmaker standing in the way of the president. Meantime, Rex tillerson refusing to answer questions about whether he called the president a, quote, "Moron." It comes as president trump is set to meet tomorrow with Mitch Mcconnell. David Wright is at the white house tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the president's former chief strategist appeared to be gearing up for all-out political war. This is not my war. This is our war. Reporter: Steve Bannon told trump loyalists at the values voter sum it, it's open season on politicians of either party who would stand in trump's way. And right now it's a season of war against a GOP establishment. Reporter: Bannon's old boss appears to have different ideas. This weekend, trump played friendly rounds of golf with members of the GOP establishment. Republican senators who have challenged the administration on health care reform, and other issues. Rand Paul -- He's a little better golfer than I am. We had a good time. Reporter: And Lindsey graham. Today, graham pushed back at Bannon. He's a symptom of the problem. Bannon can't beat us if we're successful. Reporter: Rex tillerson had to answer some sharp criticism of the trump from the GOP establishment. From Bob corker, who told the "Washington post" trump is castrating his secretary of state. I checked. I'm fully intact. Reporter: Also asked to confirm a reportedly salty statement of his own. Is it true, did you call him a moron? Reporter: The secretary of state would not give a yes or no answer. I'm just not going to dignify the question. I call the president Mr. President. These are the destructive games of this town. They're not helpful to anyone. And, so, my position on it is, I'm not playing. David Wright joins us live from the white house. As we heard in your report, Steve Bannon taking on the GOP establishment, including Mitch Mcconnell, who the president is set to sit down with tomorrow. Reporter: Mcconnell will be here for lunch tomorrow to discuss the agenda. His first meeting with the president since the senate failed to pass the latest version of the Obama care repeal. Tom? David, thank you. Overseas now, 276 people

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.