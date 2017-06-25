Transcript for Possible Supreme Court showdown ahead

A busy week, thank you. The end of the supreme court's term. Tomorrow they are expected to issue a decision on the president's travel ban. Will they sink it or keep it alive? And another decision may also be coming, if one of the justices has decided to retire. Terry Moran joins me now. The travel ban is one of the most controversial things in the trumpb presidency. Reporter: Hugely controversial. He hit a withdraw nerve and triggering massive protest and getting hard core support. But in the courts, it's been trouble from the go. They are block the ban or they can side with the president. Saying they have a lot of power when it comes to national security issues or they can hold off for now and decide to hear the case last fall. Terry, there is also mounting speculation that judge Anthony kenly will retire. This would be an epic showdown. Reporter: Epic indeed. He is a swing vote for more than decade, holding on affirmative action, and abortion. If he goes, this court is up for grabs. President trump has already made overtures to justice Kennedy. And he made a point to stop to chat to justice Kennedy. Their sons know each other in the New York real estate game. And a former Kennedy clerk, many people saw that as a signal if he wants to retire, he will count on president trump to S nominate somebody he can deal with. Tom?

