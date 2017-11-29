Transcript for Suspected serial killer in custody for Tampa murders

We turn next here to the arrest in Tampa. A suspected serial killer in custody tonight. A basketball player who edge grated from St. John's. A tip from a coworker at McDonald's alerting police, and tonight, we now know how it all played out. We've also learned he bought the gun just days before that murder spree began. ABC's Victor Oquendo from Tampa. Reporter: Tonight, police in Florida say they have the man who terrorized a Tampa neighborhood for weeks. I assure you, this is the man who did this. Reporter: Their break coming yesterday when a former McDonald's worker, Howell Donaldson III, came into the restaurant. He told my boss to hold the gun, to hold his book bag for him. But he said, don't go in the bookbag. So, she went in the bookbag and she found the gun. And she just called the police. Reporter: Police saying that tip cracked the case. I cannot thank them enough for standing up and doing the right thing. Reporter: Within minutes, Donaldson was brought in for questioning. Police saying they've matched his gun and cell phone data to the crimes. The gun is what we needed. Reporter: But tonight, police don't know why Donaldson, who graduated in January from new York's St. John's university where he was a walk-on basketball player, would allegedly kill four people at random over six weeks. All walking alone in the dark of night within blocks of each other. Investigators say Donaldson is the same man spotted on multiple cameras near the scene where the first victim, Benjamin Mitchell, was gunned down. His gun bought legally days before. This community has lived for weeks in fear of a serial killer. Thank god we got this guy. We got this guy. Reporter: Donaldson is now facing four counts of first degree murder. If he is found to be guilty, he should die. It's that simple. And Victor with us live tonight. What has the suspect told police, if anything? Reporter: Well, David, the chief of police says that Donaldson has been cooperative. He's acknowledged that the gun is his, but he's not admitted to the murders. Right now, a motive is still a mystery. He's set to appear in court first thing tomorrow morning. David?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.