Transcript for Target removes two brands of fidget spinners

Time now for the index target removing two brands of those popular Phidget speeders from its shelves. The spinners containing high levels of lead target sane it is making the movie even though the gadgets comply with federal regulations. The spinners are considered general use products so they do not have to comply with lead limits for children's products. And to Key West done an incredible speedboat crash caught on camera take a look at this competing in the Super Bowl world championships. One boat rides up on the back of the other you saw there skims over and goes airborne crashing into the water the crew emerging from the wreckage though on her. Also caught on camera the stunning moment a floor collapses under dozens of people. College party goers dancing and jumping up and down in an apartment in Denton Texas when the floor it certainly gives way. Amazingly no one was seriously hurt about fifty residents were forced from their apartments. And about fifty apartments damaged in a fire in Beaumont Texas a woman running from the burning building caring for two children. Home on fire officials say a child playing with a lighter started this fire.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.