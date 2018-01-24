Transcript for Trump says he wants to sit down with Robert Mueller under oath

tonight to T breaking headline from the white house at this hour. President trump just telling reporters, including our Jon Karl, that he's actually looking forward to answering questions from the special counsel, Robert Mueller, and that he would do so under oath. Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega tonight. Reporter: Tonight, president trump saying definitively he wants to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller. And the president telling ABC's Jonathan Karl he is willing to do it under oath. I would do it under oath. Listen, but I would do it. Reporter: ABC news has learned the president's lawyers are now gearing up for a possible presidential interview with the special counsel, hoping Mueller will agree to a combination of written and in-person answers( sources tell ABC, Mueller's team has already interviewed the top intelligence officials in the trump administration. CIA director Mike Pompeo, director of national intelligence Dan coats and NSA director Mike Rogers. And just last week, attorney general Jeff sessions. That lineup, raising questions about whether Mueller's inquiry may now be zeroing in on whether the president of the united States obstructed justice. Sources say the special counsel wants to ask president trump himself about the firings of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI director James Comey. Comey has pointed to the Russia probe for the reason he was fired, testifying the president once told him, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty." It got very awkward. And I then said, you'll always have honesty from me, he said honest loyalty and then I acceded to that as a way to end that awkwardness. Reporter: And tonight, news of a similar conversation involving former FBI acting director Andrew Mccabe. In an oval office meeting last year, the president asking Mccabe how he voted in the 2016 election. Mccabe responded, he does not vote. Does the president make a habit of asking career government officials their voting habits? Not that I'm aware of, no. Reporter: Did he ask Andrew Mccabe how he voted? Look, the president and Andrew Mccabe have had limited and pretty nonsubstantive conversations. I can't get into the details of what was discussed. I wasn't there. Reporter: But that's kind of a yes or no question. He did or didn't ask. I wasn't in the room. I don't know what was discussed. I know he didn't ask me. So, I can tell you that. Reporter: So, today, we asked the president. Mr. President, did you ask Andrew Mccabe who he voted for? He did not respond. So, let's get to Cecilia live at the white house tonight. We saw that earlier today, the president silent, refusing to answer that question. But just a short time ago, he was not only pressed about talking to Robert Mueller, but also pressed again by reporters on what exactly he asked former acting FBI director Andrew Mccabe. So, did he ask him how he vote? Reporter: Well, David, just a few minutes ago, the president surprised reporters, meeting here in the white house. He says he doesn't remember asking Mccabe how he voted in 2016. He said, though, it wouldn't be a big deal if he did, indeed, ask that question. As you mentioned, our Jon Karl was in that meeting today. He reports that the president seems'inger to sit down and talk with Robert Mueller. He suggested -- the president suggested that interview could happen within the next two to three weeks, as soon as possible, president trump said. And he says he believe Mueller will treat him fairly. Cecilia Vega, our thanks to both you and Jon tonight.

