Oscars 2025: Live updates from Hollywood's biggest night

The 97th Academy Awards kicks off at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

An Oscar statue is pictured during preparations for the 97th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 28, 2025.

The 2025 Oscars are officially here.

Conan O'Brien is hosting the 97th Academy Awards, which honor the best in cinema from the past year.

"Emilia Pérez" leads the field of nominees this year with 13 total Oscar nominations.

"The Brutalist" and "Wicked" follow closely behind with 10 nods each, while "A Complete Unknown" and "Conclave" scored eight nods apiece.

This year's show will honor the city of Los Angeles after wildfires left at least 29 dead and destroyed thousands of homes earlier this year.

"There's been so many people that have been touched by this devastation," Raj Kapoor, executive producer and showrunner for this year's ceremony, said in a press conference, adding that the overall theme for the show is "community and spirit."

Kapoor also confirmed there will be a charitable component if people wish to donate to help fire victims.

The Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. ET and will stream live on Hulu for the first time.

