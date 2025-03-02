Live

Oscars 2025: Live updates from Hollywood's biggest night

The 97th Academy Awards kicks off at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

ByHayley FitzPatrick, Carson Blackwelder, Angeline Jane Bernabe, and Mason Leib via GMA logo
Last Updated: March 2, 2025, 4:11 PM EST

The 2025 Oscars are officially here.

Conan O'Brien is hosting the 97th Academy Awards, which honor the best in cinema from the past year.

"Emilia Pérez" leads the field of nominees this year with 13 total Oscar nominations.

"The Brutalist" and "Wicked" follow closely behind with 10 nods each, while "A Complete Unknown" and "Conclave" scored eight nods apiece.

This year's show will honor the city of Los Angeles after wildfires left at least 29 dead and destroyed thousands of homes earlier this year.

"There's been so many people that have been touched by this devastation," Raj Kapoor, executive producer and showrunner for this year's ceremony, said in a press conference, adding that the overall theme for the show is "community and spirit."

Kapoor also confirmed there will be a charitable component if people wish to donate to help fire victims.

The Oscars ceremony will air live on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. ET and will stream live on Hulu for the first time.

Follow along below with updates throughout the night, and check out all "GMA" coverage of the 2025 Oscars here.

Key moments:

Here's how the night is unfolding. All times Eastern.
9 minutes ago

'Wicked' co-stars pose on the Oscars red carpet

"Wicked" co-stars Ethan Slater and Bowen Yang posed for photos together on the 2025 Oscars red carpet Sunday night.

Slater plays Boq and Yang plays Pfannee in the film.

Ethan Slater and Bowen Yang attend the 97th Annual Oscars, Mar. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

While neither actor is nominated tonight, "Wicked" is up for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture.

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) is up for best actress, Ariana Grande (Glinda) is up for best supporting actress, and the film also raked in several technical nods.

21 minutes ago

Fashion expert Joe Zee shares red carpet predictions

Ahead of the Oscars, fashion expert Joe Zee shared his thoughts on who will bring their fashion A-game tonight on the red carpet.

See his full video below and make sure to check back for more Oscars fashion moments.

27 minutes ago

When is the ABC Oscars red carpet pre-show?

"Dancing with the Stars" co-host and "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer will host a 30-minute pre-show, "The Oscars Red Carpet Show," kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Before that, tune in to ABC's official pre-show, "On the Red Carpet at the Oscars," to see live interviews from the red carpet with some of the night's nominees and presenters.

The pre-show, hosted by ABC News Live "Prime" anchor and "World News Tonight" Sunday anchor Linsey Davis and "GMA" weekend co-anchor and "World News Tonight" Saturday anchor Whit Johnson, will be streamed on ABC and ABC News Live.

Joining Davis and Johnson are ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly, KABC-TV entertainment reporter George Pennacchio and Variety's chief awards editor, Clayton Davis.

33 minutes ago

How to watch the Oscars tonight

The 2025 Oscars will air live on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

For the first time, the ceremony will also stream live on Hulu.

