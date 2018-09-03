Transcript for The US women's soccer team pays tribute to Parkland victim

Finally, our persons of the week. Teammates on and off the field, and forever. Reporter: Alyssa alhadeff, one of the 16 members lost in parkland. Here she is about to score. On the soccer field since she was 3, Alyssa played the night before the shooting. There she is in red stealing the ball, making the pass. After the horror in parkland when her teammates learned that alys Alyssa's adolls, the U.S. Women's soccer team were playing in Orlando, they had an idea, asking the team to honor Alyssa. And this week, Alyssa's teammates were invited to their locker room. Oh, my gosh. Reporter: Wearing those t-shirts, Stoneman Douglas strong, and soon something else. The U.S. Women's soccer Jerseys with someone else's name. And take them. They have Alyssa's name and number on them. Reporter: The young players embraced the emotions on their faces, and Alyssa's name on the back, number 8. Her teammates crying and her mother trying to stay strong. It had literally taken my breath away, and it's helping with the healing process for us as a family. Reporter: Heading into the stands, Alyssa's teammates holding photos of her, and then a moment of silence. The U.S. Women's team arm in arm, Alyssa's dad with a kiss to Alyssa's image up on the video screen. A family, a community united with the U.S. Women's soccer. And a hugm Alyssa's favorite player, Alex Morgan. It's just amazing, the overwhelming support, helping not just us, but our entire city heal. And so we choose that parkland

