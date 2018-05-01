Transcript for Winter storm has left 1000s stranded on both coasts

Next the storm reeleavele a travel mess. Take a look at New York's JFK. Fire fighting equipped on the tarmac as an American airlines flight made an emergency landing because of an engine problem. Here's linsey Davis on that story tonight. Reporter: Tonight after the storm tens of thousands of passengers still stranded from coast to coast. "We're stuck here another day." "All the flights before us were canceled." "Two of us got out, but 13 people are stuck here." Reporter: At Laguardia, the Thurston family has battled cancellations for their flight to aruba since Wednesday. "Now we're booked for tonight's flight, but theyad to break us all up, each parent's flying with children individually, but right now we're taking our chances on standby. Reporter: With New York's big three airports shut down for most of the day Thursday more than 4300 flights cancel and others had to divert to other airports. This Singapore a-380, had to land at Stewart air force base in New York - - and 31 flights diverted to Washington's dulles airport, We didn't have anywhere to go. Reporter: Some passengers trapped on the tarmac for hours as planes tried to find Gates. Some managed to make it out faced other problems. This American airlines flight from JFK to cancun, forced to make an emergency landing in the cold after takeoff due to an "Engine-related issue." Linsey, you were telling us some signs of life at Laguardia but other airportser main closed? Reporter: Things are starting to get back to Normal but more than 200 flights were canceled. Let's talk about Charleston, South Carolina, that airport remains closed. They got about 5 inches of snow but not equipped to handle it. The FAA says they might not reopen until Monday night. Let's get to ginger zee tonight. This cold we can't underscore

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.