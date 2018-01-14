The world opens up for a 4-year-old who lost his hearing as a toddler

More
Jace Aguilar received a cochlear implant and now enjoys basketball games.
1:33 | 01/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The world opens up for a 4-year-old who lost his hearing as a toddler

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52346498,"title":"The world opens up for a 4-year-old who lost his hearing as a toddler","duration":"1:33","description":"Jace Aguilar received a cochlear implant and now enjoys basketball games.","url":"/WNT/video/world-opens-year-lost-hearing-toddler-52346498","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.