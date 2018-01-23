Transcript for Megyn Kelly escalates feud with Jane Fonda

So, Megyn Kelly took a lot of heat for her line of questioning to Jane fonda back in September. Take a look. I read that you felt -- you're not proud to admit you have had work done. Why not? We really want to talk about that now? One of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look. Well thanks. Good attitude. Good posture. Take care of myself. Let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, our souls at night. Rather than plastic surgery. Back to that. So, she's mentioned, skran has, several places now, how uncomfortable that was. Yesterday, Megyn Kelly defended herself. She said, fonda's been very candid about her surgery in the past. And she didn't stop there. Take a look. I have no regrets abthat question. Nor am I in the market for a lesson on Jane fonda on what is and is not appropriate. After all this is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage. Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam war. Many of our veterans -- -- Still call her Hanoi Jane. Thanks to her radio broadcast that attempted to shame American troops. She put her plastic surgery out there. She has though business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive. Nor do you. Nor do you. Wow. I mean, really. I mean -- do you want to talk about it? To drag the Vietnam war into a plastic surgery conversation is a real stretch, Megyn, okay? And why are people more angry with Jane fonda about the Vietnam war than they were to Nixon and -- to an unjust and filthy war. How can you focus on Jane fonda? One thing to be a politician making policy and sending people to war. It's a whole other thing to be an actor, going over, trending anti-war propaganda. It was a very, very, very big deal to veterans. My father was a P.O.W. She says she regrets doing that to my dying day. I don't like noif this in general. When you're revisiting things as serious as anti-war propaganda and people going over in such a context, it has nothing to do with plastic surgery. It's much more serious than the issue at hand. What bothered me, I have never seen a journalist do something like that. Who's a journalist? Not anymore. Not anymore. The reason you don't see it is because -- journalists are not svpposed to be the story. We're supposed to be, and it's a struggle, I think, for everyone to be, but we're supposed to be humble. We're supposed to use whatever time we're given to shine a light on other stories. I mean there are so many stories that we're not covering and to take time with this feels exactly -- She should have said, and how much work have you had, bitch? I mean -- Can I interject. All of this is beneath all of us. And as someone I have looked up to my entire career. I adore you. I adore the work you did. Especially in Afghanistan and the kind of interviews you did. And we're lacking right now, people like Ann. So, I think most importantly -- I don't care about women having, if you want plastic surgery. Amazing. I agree this is not -- there's so many more provocative and interesting topics. That Megyn should be covering. I will say this. Megyn, not this Meghan, that one. If I can forgive you for telling all my friends black children that Santa is only white. You can step back. Because you made a mistake. You made a mistake. We all make mistakes. You gotta lighten up, babe. And Jane made a mistake. And Jane made a mistake. She's copped to it. To her dying day, as she's said, it will haunt her. She's aware. Believe me, she knows how fox News has used that and how it's portrayed her. She knows. She's doing her best. For you to do that is so -- it's so not you. And not only is it not you, it's not the "Today" show. Ann you were part of it. It's not the "Today" show? It's Megyn Kelly today. She's now the highest paid anchor at NBC. It's part of the morning show. Given what has happened at nrk bc. Given what happened with Matt Lauer, Ann, how bad is this for NBC at this point? What Megyn said? Yeah, what she did and the culture there. I think the decision is what the viewers will accept or not accept. Think that -- there is a -- feeling, listening to some of this, not only are we living in a time. But also we're witnessing what we saw yesterday, a certain amount of meanness that I think is -- meanness. Which we should not tolerate. We are all -- -- But in general, about everything. We are better than this. We are made of good stuff. We can reach out to each other. We can listen. But they were mean to you at the "Today" show. Here we go. I'm trying to go here. They're going here. What do I do? You brought the subject of meanness up. Well, I'm talking -- so I've heard. I have the apologize to Megyn Kelly. I didn't mean the call her a bitch. I've met her. I like her. She's struggling for a persona. Like a comedian is looking for, who am I on stage? She doesn't know who she is. I like her. I want to say one quick thing. I worked at Fox News for a time. I had a great experience there. It's fun to work there when you're a conservative. Because you're surrounded by like-minded people. We all agree. The left's ainst us. Some of my favorite friends from fox. When you leave the fox bubble, and decide to do network, kit be a rocky, rough road. As we know, joy. I love you. I'm still waiting to get drunk with you. I don't know why you haven't done that. It's important to show a perspective and I'm so disappointed she doesn't do politics anymore. It's important to show a conservative perspective on network television. I think that's where she's lacking Just interview people. I could program that show. Are you better than this? Are you surprised at this trend? Not to beat a dead horse. You said you were verbally abused. Let me take that stick from you.

