Transcript for Stormy Daniels sues Trump over NDA

You know, even though there is a mass exodus, one person who has been a constant fixture around this administration is back again. That's right, stormy Daniels is suing you know who, claiming their hush agreement is null and void because he did not sign it. Plaus plus I mean, one would think she would have noticed that a couple years ago that he hadn't signed it. What does this mean? A couple years ago she took the money. I think it's a valid argument to say there are three parties to that agreement, the company, ec, dd, David dennyson, aka, perhaps Donald Trump. I don't know how they came up with that name. And then stormy Daniels. If only two people to a three-party agreement sign it, you could argue that it's null and void. I'm thinking it may be null and void but she may have to give the money back. She's been working. She's been doing her pole dancing. It's true. The thing is, does anybody -- will people care about this? I mean, I care about it. He talks about family values and he allegedly had this affair right after Melania had their baby. It's hush money during the campaign, right? That sounds illegal to me. It sounds borderline. Yeah. The fact that we are even talking about a porn star engaging with our president and that we are -- that this is normalized is blowing my mind. I can't help but think about the double standard. If Obama were president and was accused of a percentage of what we know about president trump, we would not even -- it would be straight to impeachment. The double standard of that infuriates me and I think we can't normalize this conversation. I'm just going to say, presidents, if you were to vacuum that rug in the oval office, you could build six people from the DNA. This is not -- this is not new for the presidency. The difference -- I'm sorry. The difference is that in a cycle that we live in now where everything is known, everything is seen, I mean, think about all the presidents that have been through there. This is not the first relationship that we have been made aware of in time. This is the first time that you have it instneously. The white house is as American as apple pie, honey. Not for black America who made it to the president. There's been an absolute paradigm shift in the last election for a lot of different reasons but one of them is people don't care. They don't care about this affair. They know who he is. The grab them by the blank tape that happened, people know that this man cheated on his wives. I can't explain it. I'm not a psychiatrist. But I know that his supporters do not care. They say they don't care. All bets are off. We discussed this so many times on this show. What's interesting to me, if you read part of the dossier, the Michael Steele dossier, it says in there that Donald Trump may have had affairs with prostitutes in Russia and that that's some of the leverage that Russia uses -- Allegedly. Allegedly. And that's some of the leverage. Aren't we more likely to believe that that is true given stormy Daniels' story and the playmate's story? That should matter. The problem is the most likely scenario probably is the one that happened but the American public doesn't care. I don't know what it means going forward for our morality, for our impressions of what Marge units are. I do not know -- Talking this morning about Melania too before we came out here in my dressing room. We were talking about Melania. Let's say this is proven to be true, all of this. Right now people who are supporting him can live in that sort of they aether land, maybe it didn't happen. Once it's proven, should she leave him? I say no. She doesn't have to sleep with him anyway. Why not stay? I feel bad for Melania. What? I still feel bad for Melania. I don't feel bad for Melania. I think she was like -- I just want to be married to Donald Trump living in trump tower and now I'm first lady and I have to deal with porn stars. I would leave him in a heartbeat but let me say this, Michael Cohn's personal lawyer acknowledged the 1$130,000 payment but claimed that neither the trump campaign nor the trump organization was part of the transaction and he was not reimbursed for the payment. Wasn't he complaining he wasn't reimbursed? The other thing is stormy Daniels' lawyer said this morning there is no question that the president knew about the payment. Who said that? . STO . Stormy's lawyer. He was asked did she have a sexual relationship with the president and he said yes. Okay, prove it. Actually, I don't want them to prove it. What I actually want them to do is not lose sight of what we really need to have happen, you know. All the stuff that Mueller is doing, all that, that's the stuff I care about. I think most people at this point are past the -- they know what he is. They know who he is. I think everybody's waiting to find out, did you collude. Yes. I'm much more interested in that. And I think all of this stormy -- I think this is all smoke and mirrors. Look over here, look over here. According to what I've been reading, it's not against the law. What? Colluding. Money laundering is. It's kind of hard to lose all the other stuff. I think it is, joy. No. Whatever it is, we'll know when we come back. Look at you!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.