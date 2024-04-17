Lawmakers will debate on whether to have a full trial or dismiss the articles.

Senators to be sworn in as jurors in impeachment trial against DHS Secretary Mayorkas

Senators are about to be sworn in as jurors in impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over what Republicans say is his failure to comply with the law on immigration policy.

Next, lawmakers are expected to debate on whether to move ahead with a full-scale trial. Republicans are demanding a thorough consideration of the articles, while Democrats will try to dismiss them quickly.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a news conference regarding the Know2Protect program in New York City, April 17, 2024. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Mayorkas was the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years. The articles of impeachment, approved by House Republicans in a party-line vote back in February, charge him with "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" and "breach of public trust" that the House GOP claims amount to "high crimes and misdemeanors."

Mayorkas has called the allegations baseless. Asked about the proceedings earlier Wednesday as the department rolled out a new campaign to child exploitation, the secretary said he was focused on his work.

“The Senate is going to do what the Senate considers to be appropriate as that proceeds,” Mayorkas said. “I'm here in New York City on Wednesday morning, fighting online child sexual exploitation and abuse. We are focused on our mission. Our mission is an imperative to keep everyone safe and secure.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.