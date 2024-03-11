Does Gen Z really care more about that viral TikTok than politics?

What is (and isn't) motivating young voters today.

ByGalen Druke, G. Elliott Morris, Geoffrey Skelley, Tia Yang, and Cooper Burton via logo
March 11, 2024, 7:04 PM

The general election has begun in earnest and in this installment of the 538 Politics podcast, the crew assesses how the country is feeling about it with a game of “Guess What Americans Think.” What percentage of Americans think the country is on the right track? Or that their preferred candidate will win?

They also ask whether a poll suggesting that Gen Z voters are paying more attention to viral TikToks than the Alabama Supreme Court ruling on in vitro fertilization is a “good or bad use of polling.”

