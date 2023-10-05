We’re hiring a senior copy editor

538 is seeking a meticulous and efficient Senior Copy Editor to edit articles and facilitate the flow of copy through the newsroom. It’s a role that requires exceptional communication, attention to detail and grace under pressure.

The Senior Copy Editor will have a hand in both steps of 538’s editing process: story-editing and copy-editing. They will work with reporters through every step of the story process, from idea generation to reporting and data-gathering to editing and publication. They will also assign stories to copy editors and oversee our fact-checking and production process. As needed, they will also help direct big interactive projects and our coverage of keystone events, such as our election-night live blogs.

We are looking for a thoughtful collaborator and logistical wizard who is eager to work with writers, editors and visual journalists across the newsroom to produce creative, groundbreaking coverage in a fast-paced election environment. The ideal candidate will have experience with editing for a digital publication, with a special love for U.S. politics, data journalism and statistics. Our editing process is unique in its focus on evaluating the analytical and methodological components of our journalism, so prior experience in data journalism is highly valued.

The Senior Copy Editor will report to 538’s Senior Editor/Senior Elections Analyst and work closely with reporters and editors across the newsroom. This full-time role with benefits is a U.S.-based position. This is a hybrid role with our offices in New York City or Washington, D.C. We have a preference for candidates based in those areas. Interested candidates should apply through the Disney jobs portal.

Responsibilities:

Assigning and editing a mix of short and longer features each month on U.S. politics, elections and other topics as needed.

Working with other editors to plan our weekly and long-term coverage.

Making a daily copy-editing and fact-checking plan that distributes assignments equitably and with an eye to each editor’s individual skills and interests.

Overseeing the roadmap for long-term projects with a special eye to the demands of our fact-checking process.

Developing policies and best practices for the copy-editing team, including giving the final say on questions of style.

As needed, copy-editing and fact-checking stories, graphics, interactives, videos, live blogs and anything else we might publish.

Contributing to newsroom-wide planning and strategy.

Qualifications:

At least three years’ experience editing daily digital news stories, large features and data-driven projects.

A solid understanding of U.S. politics, particularly electoral politics.

Experience using data.

Experience with the production aspects of producing a daily digital publication, including managing an editing workflow, working within a CMS and handling multimedia content.

Working knowledge of basic statistics and a commitment to using rigorous empirical methods to tell important stories.

The ability to prioritize among many kinds of tasks and the self-awareness to know when it’s better to say no rather than take on too much.

A team player who can give thoughtful, candid feedback to peers, colleagues and managers and openly receive it in turn.

This is a complex and important role, but we’re not looking for a unicorn. If you believe you are equipped to excel in this role, we want to hear from you, even if you don’t check every box.