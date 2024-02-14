LIVE UPDATES
New York 3rd District special election: Live results and analysis
538 is tracking the race to replace George Santos in the House.
On Tuesday, voters in New York's 3rd Congressional District head to the polls to choose a replacement for Republican former Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December after a series of scandals. It's very possible that Democrats will pick up a seat in the House as a result, as polling indicates a tight race between Democrat Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilip. Tonight's result not only could make it even harder for Republicans to pass bills in the narrowly divided House, but also give both parties a sense of what campaign messages do and don't work ahead of the 2024 general election.
As usual, 538 reporters, analysts and contributors will be live-blogging the results tonight as they come in. Join us for up-to-the-minute analysis and commentary of this pivotal special election and what (if anything) the results mean for November.
Latest headlines:
New York’s 3rd is about to get redrawn
If you're a close political observer, you may remember that, in December, New York's top court ruled that the state's congressional map must be redrawn. The state's redistricting commission was ordered to submit a new map by Feb. 28, although observers believe Democrats and Republicans on the commission will probably not be able to agree on a single proposal. That would kick the redraw over to the Democratic-controlled state legislature, which would likely draw the new map in a way that favors their party.
Since this special election is to fill the term that Santos was elected to in 2022, today's election was always going to take place along the 2022 lines regardless of redistricting developments. But whoever wins today will have to immediately turn around and campaign for reelection in a district that looks at least a little bit different — and probably bluer, if the legislature does indeed get its way.
—Nathaniel Rakich, 538
The latest messaging battle on abortion
Long Island has been friendly territory for Republicans in recent years, but Democrats are trying to take advantage of this unexpected opportunity by highlighting a familiar issue: abortion rights. It's an issue they've been hammering home in races across the country, and one where local sentiment and national Republican politics are wildly out of step.
Abortion has been legal in New York since 1970, three years before _Roe v. Wade_ was decided, and this November, a referendum that would ban discrimination based on sex and gender and enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution will appear on the ballot. New York is one of the states most supportive of abortion rights in the country, with 71 percent of residents saying it should be legal in all or most cases in a Public Religion Research Institute survey from last year.
But while abortion access isn't in danger at the state level, Suozzi is arguing that electing a Democrat in today's race is critical to protect it from Republican efforts to enact a federal abortion ban. Though Pilip says she would vote against a national abortion ban despite being "pro-life," the Democratic National Campaign Committee is running ads warning that Pilip "is part of the extreme wing of the Republican Party that wants to take away your rights and benefits."
Suozzi's message seems to be working. In a Newsday/Siena College Poll from Feb. 3-6, 67 percent of likely voters in the district said they think Pilip would vote with Republican leadership to enact a national abortion ban, and 55 percent thought Suozzi would do a better job addressing abortion. That said, only 4 percent of voters in the district named abortion access as the "most important issue facing New York" in an Emerson College Polling/PIX11 survey last month, with issues like immigration and the economy more top-of-mind.
—Monica Potts, 538
How Santos’s expulsion brought about today’s special election
The event that precipitated today's contest was a highly unusual one: a congressional expulsion. On Dec. 1, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 to expel Santos, surpassing the two-thirds majority necessary to remove him from office and leave New York's 3rd Congressional District seat vacant. This marked just the sixth expulsion in House history and only the third since the Civil War.
After winning the 3rd District in the 2022 midterms, Santos quickly became an infamous figure. He currently faces a 23-count federal indictment that includes charges for wire fraud, money laundering and falsifying campaign finance records. Santos survived an initial floor vote to expel him in early November, but his position became more untenable after the House Ethics Committee handed down a report in mid-November that documented more alleged crimes, including redirecting thousands of dollars from campaign funds for personal use.
In the leadup to the expulsion, Republicans had contentious internal and public deliberations over how to handle Santos, in part because of the downstream political consequences of his ouster. With the GOP holding just a 222-to-213 seat majority before Santos's expulsion, each Republican vote was critical to maintaining control of the chamber — which remains the case, as demonstrated last week when a Republican-led effort to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas failed by one vote. And because the 3rd District is highly competitive, expulsion risked handing a seat to Democrats in an ensuing special election. Nevertheless, House Republicans split about evenly on the question of expelling Santos. And with most Democrats voting for the measure, that was enough to remove him from office.
—Geoffrey Skelley, 538
New York will be a major battleground for House control in 2025
The battle for control of the House in this November’s elections goes right through New York, making tonight’s special election a critical test run for both parties. Republicans just barely grasped the House majority in 2022, largely as a result of the party’s success in historically Democratic areas of New York. Republicans claimed six open seats in districts that Biden carried two years prior, including three in Long Island. One of those was the Biden +8 seat that Santos flipped after then-Rep. Suozzi decided to run for governor instead of a fourth term in Congress. On the eastern end of Long Island, Republican Nick Lalota won a seat that Biden carried by a fraction of a point, while Anthony D’Esposito flipped a seat just south of the 3rd District that Biden carried by 15 percentage points.
Outside of Long Island, Republicans are defending three more Biden districts across the state. That means Democrats, who need to pick up about five seats in 2024 in order to win the House majority, can do most of the work in New York. But first, they have to figure out how to get past the concerns about Democratic leadership across the state, especially on the issue of immigration. So even if New York’s 3rd Congressional District doesn’t exist in its current form by November — redistricting could make the seat safer for Democrats this fall — the lessons learned by each party will inform messaging and strategic decisions across the state.
—Leah Askarinam, 538