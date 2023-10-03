How Washington avoided a shutdown

The government did not shut down over the weekend, contrary to the expectations of many. In this installment of the 538 Politics podcast, the crew discusses the congressional machinations that led to a 45-day extension of current funding and why it could create problems for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

They also consider whether California's senator-designate, Laphonza Butler, will run for election in 2024. Then they look at the data behind a viral TikTok trend suggesting that men think about the Roman Empire significantly more than women and give tips for thinking about outlier polls.