Who will win the fourth Republican debate?
538 partnered with The Washington Post and Ipsos to poll Republican voters.
On Wednesday evening in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Republicans will hold their fourth presidential primary debate — and as is now tradition, 538 has partnered with The Washington Post and Ipsos to conduct a poll of likely Republican primary voters both before and after the debate to see how they react to it and whether it changes their minds about any of the candidates. Click here to see the full results.