5 dead, 13 injured in apartment building fire in downtown Las Vegas Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, among other local agencies, is investigating.

An early morning fire that sparked in a Las Vegas apartment building left five people dead and 13 injured, officials said.

The three-story building on Ogden Street and Stewart Avenue in the downtown area went up in smoke about 4:15 a.m., according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

When firefighters arrived at the Alpine Motel Apartments, several people were hanging from the second floor windows and "some have jumped," according to the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer.

The fire burned for more than an hour as rescuers evacuated the property and rushed 13 people to a nearby hospital.

Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department work the scene of a fire at a three-story apartment complex on Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Fire Department

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide investigators are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Nevada's Red Cross are assisting at least 23 displaced occupants at the Performing Arts School on South 7th Street.