Now Playing: Massive explosion levels house in Minnesota

Now Playing: Roof collapses after Cleveland house explosion

Now Playing: Explosion destroys house, damages several other buildings in Ohio

Now Playing: At least 20 people arrested in connection to drug-dealing bikers

Now Playing: 1 dead from house explosion

Now Playing: Son accidently shoots pregnant mom

Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 5, 2019

Now Playing: Michael Strahan discovers his roots and family tree

Now Playing: Corn farmers lash out after Bud Light Super Bowl ad

Now Playing: Police ask for help after revealing new details about missing mom of 4

Now Playing: Investigation underway behind deadly California plane crash

Now Playing: Mudslides and neck-deep snow slam the West

Now Playing: MS-13 gang member arrested in fatal shooting

Now Playing: Pregnant woman fatally stabbed in apartment building

Now Playing: Top US general: Political talks with Taliban are 'positive'

Now Playing: Send mail to Loveland, Colorado, for a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day stamp

Now Playing: 'The Young and the Restless' soap star dies at 52

Now Playing: Reports of an odor force passenger plane to return to airport

Now Playing: Man accused of killing police officer could face death penalty