Deer bursts through salon window, startling customers

Oct 5, 2019, 9:34 PM ET
A deer made a grand appearance at a hair salon in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York, Saturday afternoon.

Surveillance footage shows the confused animal crashing through the store window, starling customers before fleeing.

The deer struck a customer seated in the waiting area. That woman, police said, suffered head and leg pain and was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deer was not at the scene when police arrived.

