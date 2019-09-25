Oh deer: Georgia jogger rescues doe that kept getting stuck

A jogger interrupted her morning run to rescue a deer that got itself stuck in a fence at Georgia's Stone Mountain Park -- twice.

Chloe Dorsey posted the video to Instagram after she set up her cellphone and recorded herself bending the metal fence bars just enough to set the young doe free.

Chloe Dorsey via Storyful

But as soon as Dorsey could retrieve her phone the deer had done it again.

"What is wrong with this girl?" Dorsey said on the video.

She let the camera roll and set it up again in front of another fence where the deer had again managed to get itself stuck, this time in a movable barrier with thicker bars.

"I was not strong enough to bend it enough for it to be set free," Dorsey told Storyful. "I looked around to see if there was someone to help, but there was not."

Dorsey didn't give up. She jumped over the fence and landed with enough force to help free the deer for the second time.

Dorsey finished her run and later posted her footage to Instagram, where the viral video has been viewed tens of thousands of times.

"We were both scared for each other," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so happy I was at the right place at the right time."