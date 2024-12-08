Israel claims Hezbollah violated ceasefire, strikes Hezbollah target in Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force struck a storage facility in southern Lebanon where officials alleged Hezbollah was operating "within a weapons storage facility," the Israel Defense Forces said in a release Sunday.

Israeli forces said Hezbollah violated the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon because their members were operating there.

Despite the strike, the IDF said they were "operating according to the agreement and understanding between Israel and Lebanon."

"The IDF is operating according to the agreements and understanding between Israel and Lebanon, maintaining the ceasefire conditions. The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat posed to the State of Israel and its citizens," the IDF said in the statement.

Israel invaded southern Lebanon in October as part of an escalation of their conflict with Hezbollah.

Following lengthy negotiations, the Israeli government approved a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah on Nov. 26, which went into effect the following day.

When submitting the deal for approval, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the deal would rely on the actions of Hezbollah.

"The duration of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon," Netanyahu said at the time. "We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. We will continue together until victory."