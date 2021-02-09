MaryAlice Parks Official Biography

MaryAlice Parks is the weekend White House correspondent reporting across all ABC News programs and platforms, including "Good Morning America," "World News Tonight with David Muir," "Nightline," "20/20," "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," ABC News Live, ABC News.com, and ABC Audio. Parks regularly publishes her own reporting and analysis on ABC News websites and is a frequent contributor on the "Start Here" podcast.

Parks previously held the role of deputy political director based in the Washington Bureau. In this position, she co-authored the network's daily political newsletter "The Note" for three years and served as a senior manager helping to oversee the national political coverage for the network.

Parks played an instrumental role in crafting ABC News coverage of the 2020 presidential election. She contributed to hiring and managing the network's largest and most diverse team of campaign embeds and worked with the special events and booking teams along with correspondents and anchors around the country on election night coverage. Additionally, Parks had a significant editorial role in ABC News debates and town halls throughout the election season.

Parks began her career at ABC News in 2013 as a Frank Reynolds Fellow and then continued with the Washington Bureau as a segment producer for "This Week with George Stephanopoulos." In the spring of 2019, she made her debut on the show's roundtable; she has the unique experience of being a guest as well as a showrunner and interim executive producer for the program. Parks also served as a campaign reporter for the network during the 2016 election cycle and was the first network reporter assigned to cover U.S Senator Bernie Sanders' bid for the White House.

While at ABC News, Parks covered Capitol Hill, various breaking news stories out of Washington and served as the supervising producer on the three-day network special “Pandemic: A Nation Divided,” that examined the racial/ethnic and socioeconomic disparities amid the coronavirus pandemic coast-to-coast.

Parks is a graduate of Columbia University and holds an M.S. from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She currently resides in Washington, D.C.