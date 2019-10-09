Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to 3 scientists who developed lithium-ion batteries

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the development of lithium-ion batteries.

"Lithium-ion batteries have revolutionized our lives and are used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles. Through their work, this year's Chemistry Laureates have laid the foundation of a wireless, fossil fuel-free society," the Nobel Committee said.

The three scientists will receive a 9-million kronor ($918,000) award to be shared, a gold medal and a diploma and they will receive the prestigious prize in Stockholm on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death in 1896.

Last year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Frances Arnold and George Smith, both of the United States, and Gregory Winter of the United Kingdom, for their work on directed evolution, a bio-engineering method that's been used to make bio fuels, medicine and laundry detergent. Arnold was the fifth woman in history to be awarded the prize.

Nobel prizes will continue to be announced this week, with the most famous prize, the Nobel Peace Prize, announced Friday.

Naina Helen Jama/AP

