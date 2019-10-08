Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to 3 scientists for contributions to understanding evolution of the universe

Oct 8, 2019, 6:19 AM ET
PHOTO: A display is seen as journalists await the announcement of the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Oct. 8, 2019.PlayJonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images
Three scientists have won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on understanding “Earth’s place in the cosmos” and the evolution of the universe.

One half of the award was given to James Peebles "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology."

PHOTO: Members of the Nobel Committee for Physics sit in front of a screen displaying the names of the winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Oct. 8, 2019. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images
The other half was awarded jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star."

The three men will share a 9-million kronor ($918,000) award, a gold medal and a diploma which the laureates will receive at a ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10.

