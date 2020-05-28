2.1 million more Americans file jobless claims, bringing coronavirus crisis total to 40 million The U.S. unemployment rate is at the highest since the Great Depression.

Another 2.1 million more Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

This pushes the total number of U.S. workers who have filed jobless claims to 40 million over the last 10 weeks as the coronavirus pandemic brought much of the U.S. economy to a standstill.

