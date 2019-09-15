More than 48,000 UAW members to go on strike against General Motors

More than 48,000 union workers for General Motors plan to walk off their jobs Sunday night and go on strike after negotiations for a new labor contract hit a stalemate.

During a news conference in Detroit on Sunday morning, United Auto Workers spokesman Brian Rothenberg said GM workers across the country will form picket lines at 11:59 p.m., 24 hours after a four-year labor contract expired.

"At midnight tonight, the picket lines will go up," Rothenberg said. "But basically, when the morning shift would have reported for work, they won't be there. The picket lines are being set up."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.