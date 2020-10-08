840,000 more workers filed for unemployment insurance last week The layoffs have been at historic highs for months now.

Another 840,000 Americans sought unemployment insurance last week, according to the latest report Thursday from the U.S. Department of Labor.

This week's claims do not include the most up-to-date data from California, which has temporarily stopped accepting new jobless claims in order to work through a backlog and implement fraud prevention technology, the Labor Department said. Instead, the figure from California will reflect the level reported during the week prior to the pause in new applications.

Still, the initial claims data reflect a labor market still suffering some six months into the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.